Registration Opens For 2023 Redbud Classic

Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 2:00 pm
The 40th Annual Redbud Classic will run from April 15 & 16 with several events, races and other activities taking place.
This includes bike rides, a 5K and 10K, and a kids fun-run.
Organizers will also be hosting the Redbud Bash, which will have other events and activities for guests to take part in.
For more information, or to sign up, click here.
