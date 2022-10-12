Registration Opens For 2023 Redbud Classic


Wednesday, October 12th 2022, 2:00 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 40th Annual Redbud Classic will run from April 15 & 16 with several events, races and other activities taking place.

This includes bike rides, a 5K and 10K, and a kids fun-run.

Organizers will also be hosting the Redbud Bash, which will have other events and activities for guests to take part in.

For more information, or to sign up, click here.
