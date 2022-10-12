Oklahoma Organization Looking To Increase Voter Turnout

By: News 9

The Oklahoma League of Women Voters is working to get information into voter's hands before election day.

The group said it is working on handing out 80,000 pamphlets filled with information about the ballot ahead of election day.

"We want to be able to get information on who is running to the people," league co-President Jacquelyne Finley said. "So that maybe, they can feel like maybe, this person does represent me, I do want them to be in office."

The group said they hope informing voters will help increase voter turnout.