OKCFD On The Street Looking To 'Fill The Boot'

This week you'll be seeing Oklahoma City firefighters standing at busy intersections all over the city this week.

Last year the department won an award for being one of the largest donation-collecting fire departments in the nation, and right now they are asking for donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson said this year there is a new twist on this great cause, as The Oklahoma City fire department is filling the boot at the same time as the Tulsa Fire Department. So they are competing against each other to show which community is the more supportive.

"It will be fun this year.," Fulkerson said. "Fire fighters are already a competitive lot by nature so if you can take something like this that is already a good cause and make it fun we are all for that."

Last year the department was fourth in the nation when it came to funds raised, but Fulkerson said even that amount was less than normal.

"Even that amount that we collected last year was far less than before COVID-19, so I think we are in the right direction and we certainly have the most giving residents around and we are trending in the right direction," Fulkerson said.

"We will be all up and down Northwest Expressway, we will be on the south side of Oklahoma City, we will be all over town," Fulkerson said. "Anywhere there is a busy intersection, we will be out there."

Fire fighters work in 24-hour shifts, so they make time to go out and fundraise.

"Drop by, say hi, we would love to see you and we can all work together for this great cause," Fulkerson said.

As far as the contest against Tulsa goes, the losing team's fire chief will be making the drive to wash the winning chief's fire engine.