Scattered Rain And Storms Bring Cooler Weather This Week


Tuesday, October 11th 2022, 6:45 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Scattered showers and storms through midday today.

Chances of rain and storms this morning.

Then, we dry it out this afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s, but it will be breezy today! Look for a gusty southwest wind.

Temps this afternoon.

Tonight a strong cold front arrives in the northwest, which will bring a strong north wind. Gusts could be up to 45 mph. The front arrives in in OKC around 7 a.m., and there will be a chance for thunderstorms in the northeast tonight and tomorrow morning.

Chances of rain and storms tonight and tomorrow morning.

Winds will slowly back off tomorrow with highs in the 70s.

Temps tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday will be beautiful! Look for sunny skies, light winds, and low 70s. 

Temps for Thursday afternoon.
