Oklahoma State Board of Education cancels meeting for third time this year

State Department of Education once again cancels monthly board meeting amid chaos; ongoing disruptions are affecting Oklahoma's public education system.

By: Haley Hetrick

For the third time this year, the State Department of Education canceled its monthly board meeting. This was supposed to be the first meeting since board members said they saw nudity on Ryan Walters' TV during the last board meeting.

"Chaos does not work well with the public education system, which we're seeing," said Rep. Jacob Rosecrants.

Rosecrants said continued cancellations are impacting Oklahoma schools.

"This is a pretty simple part of the job to run a State Board of Education meeting, so many red flags are waving from that," Rosecrants said.

The OSBE agenda typically includes accreditation standards, transfer requests and legal services, including suspending or revoking teaching certifications.

"These board meetings are super important; a lot of really important decisions are made at these board meetings," Rosecrants said.

OSDE spokesperson Madison Cercy said in a statement:

"Due to the transitioning staff and legal team, the board meeting has been canceled. There are several big items facing Oklahoma education and we want to make sure that the board meetings are conducted properly and efficiently.”

The previous OSBE general counsel stepped down about two weeks ago.

Board member Mike Tinney told News 9 they have been trying to hire a new legal representative that the whole board agrees on, saying he hoped that person would be on board for tomorrow’s meeting.

That is why, he said, he was frustrated when he found out the meeting was canceled with no explanation.