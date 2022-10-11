Indigenous Peoples Day: Cherokee Nation Hopes For Seat In Congress

By: Chris Yu

While people around the U.S. honor the history of Indigenous people, one tribal government is calling for Congress to follow through on a promise that has not been fulfilled in nearly 200 years.

Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, which was formally recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021.

To commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of Indigenous people, the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City held a day of events featuring musical and dance performances.

In addition, Mayor David Holt visited the museum, where he read a proclamation marking the special occasion.

"Our tribal nations are vibrant. We're thriving and we contribute so much to everybody, tribal citizen and not," said Adrienne Lalli Hills, director of learning community engagement at First Americans Museum.

In addition to remembering their past, Indigenous people also want to be heard in the future. With that in mind, the Cherokee Nation is pushing to have its first ever delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kim Teehee, director of government relations for Cherokee Nation, is the nominee for that position.

"Our delegate is not a voting delegate, meaning it will not vote in final passage during final deliberations on the House floor. What the delegate can do is serve in committees, introduce legislations," said Teehee.

Teehee said in 1835, the U.S. government and the Cherokee Nation signed the Treaty of New Echota, which forced the Cherokee people to give up their land. But that treaty also said the Cherokee Nation has the right to have a delegate in the legislature.

According to Article 7 of the treaty, the Cherokee Nation "shall be entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives of the United States whenever Congress shall make the provision for the same."

"It would give us a seat at the table where laws are being formulated that affect not only us at the Cherokee Nation, but also other tribes across the country," said Teehee. "We do have needs that are similar to other tribes when it comes to addressing funding, when it comes to health care connectivity, education, infrastructure need."

Teehee said the Cherokee Nation has asked for a hearing this fall with the House Rules Committee and is optimistic it will happen.

Teehee said they are also asking for a House vote this year to make the delegate position a reality.

Anyone wishing to support Teehee as the Cherokee Nation delegate in the House of Representatives can fill out this online form.