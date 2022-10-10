Local District Attorney's Office Utilizes Therapy Dogs

By: News 9

Therapy dogs are used in many different capacities, and the District 21 DA’s office is now taking advantage of their therapy skills.

“I wasn’t sure how it was going to work at first, but it’s just been a hit with witnesses and victims and not only them but our staff,” said District 21 District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

Testifying in court can be terrifying for anyone, but especially for a child that has been through a traumatic experience. That’s where Bear and Willa, the therapy dogs, come in.

“That just calms them down immediately, they get on the floor and play, and we get to start that conversation where we have to talk to them about the court process,” said Mashburn.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Fried, is Bear's handler and said that the dogs have a way of absorbing the stress felt by the victims.

“These victims have to tell strangers and jurors exactly what happened to them we have the dogs there to help comfort them,” said Fried.

The program was started in 2016. Dogs are allowed in court with kids under 13, but that age group will soon be expanded to include kids up to 18 years old.

“The kids know when they get in the jury box for them, and they’ll start petting them. Sometimes the jurors aren’t even aware that the dog is there. And for somebody like Willa, Willa just lays down and she’ll go to sleep, and she’ll start snoring,” said Mashburn.

Dogs are placed with kids based on the cases. Bear is typically used in cases where victims are fearful of the defendant.

“I’ve watched children on the stand just sit there and look over at the defendant and tears just start rolling down their face, so when we put a dog like Bear, a German Shepherd there with them, they kind of feel that sense of protection,” said Fried.

Both dogs were trained by an inmate trainer at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McCloud, Okla. through the Guardian Angels Program.

Both Willa and Bear are certified therapy dogs through the H.A.L.O. foundation.

Both dogs live with their handlers and live normal dog lives until the vest goes on, letting them know it’s time to go to work.

“It’s amazing the difference our dogs can make to help them tell their stories,” said Mashburn.

You can follow both dogs on their social media pages. Willa is on Instagram @willathetherapydog, and Bear is on Facebook.