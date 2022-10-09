OKCFD Releases New Video Of NW OKC House Fire

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters have released a new video of a house fire that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th and Villa Avenue.

Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace to keep warm, according to firefighters.

The fire spread throughout the home into the garage and attic, causing significant damage, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported.