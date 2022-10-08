Fire Crews Battle House Fire In NW OKC

Saturday, October 8th 2022, 8:15 am
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th Street and Villa Avenue.
Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace, according to firefighters.
The fire spread throughout the home into the garage and attic, causing significant damage, according to firefighters.
Firefighters said no injuries have been reported.
