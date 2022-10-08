Paycom Hosts Event To Help Nonprofits With Volunteers

-

The pandemic hit most businesses hard, but nonprofits really took a hit, especially with volunteers.

“We have 18 area nonprofits here on campus at Paycom so that our team members can engage with them, learn about their missions and ways that they can help serve in our community,” said AJ Griffin, Paycom’s director of government and community affairs.

Tarah Warren’s foundation, Tenaciously Teal, helps women fighting ovarian cancer. They distribute 500 care packs every month, and volunteers are crucial to make that happen.

“We’ve had a lot of employees already sign up to volunteer with our organization, it’s just a really great event,” said Warren.

The nonprofits connected with hundreds of potential volunteers during the event. And to show how much they support the nonprofits, Paycom had one more surprise.

“As part of our activities today, we are going to be presenting a check for $1,000 to all of the participants in the philanthropy fair,” said Griffin.

The donation was completely unexpected but welcomed by the nonprofits.

“The contribution from Paycom is going to help us as we wrap up the restoration of the building, purchase furniture, fixtures and equipment,” said Christina Beatty, with the Freedom Center.

Providing much needed resources for an important group in our community.

“We trust these nonprofits to use these dollars wisely in our community and to make this the best place for us to live, work, and grow a business,” said Griffin.