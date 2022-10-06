Protester Who Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackled During Game Against 49ers Files Police Report

By: CBS Sports

Perhaps the most eventful part of the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams came when a protester for Direct Action Everywhere ran onto the field with a smoke bomb. The protester was eventually taken down by a pair of Rams players, and he has now filed a police report over the incident, per TMZ Sports.

Late in the first half of the game, the protestor ran onto the field while carrying a pink smoke bomb. As he ran down the Rams' sideline, Takk McKinley and Bobby Wagner stepped in and knocked the man to the turf so security could detain him.

After being taken off the field, the man was cited and released. But upon leaving the stadium, the protester went to the Santa Clara Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for Direct Action Everywhere told TMZ Sports that he filed the report due to "blatant assault" by McKinley and Wagner.

The organization also noted that the protester only suffered a burn from the incident. Neither Wagner nor McKinley have been charged with a crime.

"Otherwise," Direct Action Everywhere said in a statement, "they're a bit beaten up but in good spirits."

Wagner was asked about the takedown in his postgame media availability, and he said he wanted to keep everyone else safe.

"He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner said. "I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped them out. It's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. We don't know what they're carrying in their pocket."﻿



