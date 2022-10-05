Trick-Or-Treat Days And Times Set Up For The OKC Metro


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 5:34 am

By: News 9


Some Cities across the Oklahoma City metro are posting their trick-or-treating days and times.

Yukon, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City have recognized Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating.

Midwest City and Del City will also host trick-or-treating on Halloween night as well.

However, Bricktown and Downtown Oklahoma City have their "Brick-Or-Treat" event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.
