IRS 2021 Tax Filing Deadline Approaching


Wednesday, October 5th 2022, 4:26 am

By: News 9


The IRS's deadline for filing your taxes for 2021 is Oct. 17, which means Americans have less than two weeks to file if they haven't done so.

Tax experts said they recommend filing as soon as possible in order to avoid last-minute pitfalls or interruptions.

Experts also recommend sending your return electronically, since the IRS had struggled with processing paper returns during the pandemic.
