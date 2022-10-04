State Transportation Commission Approves ODOT 8-Year-Plan


Tuesday, October 4th 2022, 4:51 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Transportation Commission has approved the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's plan for eight years of future consecution and road work.

ODOT said the roughly $8.5 billion plan will boost the quality of roads and extend the life of highway infrastructure.

Commissioners also approved a plan to preserve state roads and highways through 2026.
