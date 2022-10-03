Concordia Senior Living Community Program Aims To Prevent Falls

A Matter of Balance is a new program in Oklahoma that is aimed at helping seniors up their balance and prevent falls.

In a typical year there are close to 7,000 senior adults over the age of 65, hospitalized due to falls.

“Statistics show that 92% of participants that finish the Matter of Balance course do not have a fall within the first year,” said Chris Coleman, fitness coordinator at Concordia Senior Living Center.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health implemented the program earlier this year at Concordia.

“Every session builds on the information that we give them, so we go over different falls risk, and how we can prevent a fall while also looking at that home safety aspect,” said Madelyn Maxwell, with the Oklahoma Department of Health Injury Prevention Service.

In each session, participants discuss their own daily challenges and do exercises to help overcome them.

“You see we do things like reaching down, bending over, kicking our legs out, turning our ankles those are obstacles you are going to face during the day,” said Coleman.

“I’m more aware of certain circumstances that we did study in class,” said Concordia resident Darlene Johnson.

Johnson just completed the class and said hearing about the challenges of the other residents made it easier to talk about her challenges.

“Everybody giving their opinions and their reasons for wanting to be here and comparing it to how I felt,” said Johnson.

Exercises are focused on strengthening those muscles used while balancing.

“You should be able to live your life just with some caution around certain activities,” said Coleman.

Concordia has open enrollment for classes that start on November 8. They are open to any senior adult. For information or to sign up for the sessions visit www.concordiaseniorliving.com or call Concordia at (405) 720-7200.



