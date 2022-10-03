Beautiful Week Ahead As Fall Keeps Coming

-

A cool morning with 40s and 50s out the door. This afternoon will be above average with highs in the mid 80s.

Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, and the weekend looks beautiful with a nice fall-feel.

Highs will be above normal for the next few days, but we are tracking two cold fronts. The first one Tuesday night will bring a chance of light rain in northern Oklahoma.

Widespread rain chances are going up Monday.