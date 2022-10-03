Beautiful Week Ahead As Fall Keeps Coming


Monday, October 3rd 2022, 6:46 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A cool morning with 40s and 50s out the door. This afternoon will be above average with highs in the mid 80s.

Temps across the state this afternoon.

Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, and the weekend looks beautiful with a nice fall-feel.

Pumpkin Patch Forecast for this weekend.

Highs will be above normal for the next few days, but we are tracking two cold fronts. The first one Tuesday night will bring a chance of light rain in northern Oklahoma.

Chances of rain across the state this weekend.

Widespread rain chances are going up Monday. 

Chances of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
