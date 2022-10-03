Links Mentioned On Oct. 3, 2022


Monday, October 3rd 2022, 3:03 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Oct. 3, 2022.

Oklahoma City Public Schools To Hold Community Meetings

Oklahoma City Public Schools is planning to hold community meetings regarding its upcoming bond issue.

The first meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Star Spencer Mid-High School.

For the full list of meetings throughout the month of October, click here.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 3rd, 2022

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022