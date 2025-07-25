OU Coaches Luncheon Highlights Sooners' Offseason Progress and Sets Stage for Showdown with Michigan

Oklahoma coaches highlighted key transfers and team culture at the annual OU Coaches Luncheon, as anticipation builds for a Week 2 showdown with Michigan and former Sooner Sherrone Moore

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

With “Boomer Sooner” ringing out across the room, Oklahoma football took another step toward kickoff during the annual OU Coaches Luncheon benefiting the Fostering Futures Foundation.

While the buzz continues around new quarterback John Mateer, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle used the event to praise another key transfer expected to make a big impact this fall.

“Much like John, he fit into the team and locker room seamlessly,” Arbuckle said. “He walked in like he’d been here four years. It’s a credit to the culture we’ve built, and also to his mindset. He knows this is his last year to play football and he’s locked in.”

Arbuckle emphasized the transfer’s explosive skillset and versatility, calling him “fast, sudden, and capable of doing so many different things, including catching out of the backfield.”

There won’t be much time for the Sooners to settle in once the season begins.

Week 2 brings a marquee non-conference showdown in Norman against the Michigan Wolverines, led by a familiar face. Former OU offensive lineman Sherrone Moore is now the head coach at Michigan and addressed the upcoming trip to his alma mater during Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas.

“It’s going to test us,” Moore said. “It’s our first road game, and we’ll see where we are when things get uncomfortable. But it’s going to be fun. Hopefully, we win that first game and head into Norman 1-0.”

The highly anticipated matchup marks a reunion and an early-season measuring stick for two top-tier programs.