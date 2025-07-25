Haley McCormick joins News 9 as new sports reporter

Meet Haley McCormick, the latest addition to the News 9 sports team.

By: News 9

A new face is joining the News 9 sports Team. Meet Haley McCormick, the news sports reporter

McCormick is a graduate from the University of Missouri and comes to Oklahoma from Mankato, Minnesota, where she covered a wide range of sports, including high school athletics and hockey.

Originally from Kansas, McCormick grew up surrounded by sports. She played basketball, softball, and tennis growing up and credits her parents for keeping her and her sisters active from a young age. Her father is a longtime Kansas State fan, while her mother attended the University of Kansas.

McCormack says she’s looking forward to covering Oklahoma's sports scene, especially OU football and Thunder basketball.

"The Thunder just won an NBA title, so I started a little bit too late to be able to cover that. But I'm really excited to cover ... OU football, OU football, and ... Thunder, basketball and everything else in between.

When she's not working, McCormick is a certified scuba diver and enjoys doing floral arrangements.