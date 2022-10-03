Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: October 2

Monday, October 3rd 2022, 12:01 am
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
What Caught Your Eye: OU, OSU And TU
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
Cowboy Football Breakdown Versus Baylor
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus TCU
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Ole Miss
OKC Thunder Preseason Preview With Steve McGehee
