Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: October 2

By: News 9, News On 6

-

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz





Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

What Caught Your Eye: OU, OSU And TU

Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely

Cowboy Football Breakdown Versus Baylor

Viewer Question

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus TCU

Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus Ole Miss

OKC Thunder Preseason Preview With Steve McGehee

Play The Percentages