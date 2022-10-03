By: News 9, News On 6

Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely

The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25.

However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday.

The Cowboys’ undefeated streak has garnered them a spot at No. 7, two spots above their No. 9 placement last week. The Cowboys will gear up to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Sooners were dropped from the AP Top 25 completely, and they are set to take on the Texas Longhorns next Saturday at 11 a.m.

Georgia and Alabama swapped places among the top two spots.

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson have kept their undefeated streaks and their placements among the top five.