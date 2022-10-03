Family Of Missing Cleveland County Man Hopes For Answers As Hunting Season Begins


Sunday, October 2nd 2022, 11:11 pm

By: News 9


CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. -

The family of a missing man hopes for leads as archery deer hunting season begins.

Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan last month in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where his truck was found.

He was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park.

The OSBI is on the case.

