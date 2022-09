Sunday, September 4th 2022, 9:32 am

By: News 9

Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County

Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning.

Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home.

Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.