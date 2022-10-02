1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting

Sunday, October 2nd 2022, 7:05 am
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue.
One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
OCPD said they are still looking for the suspect in connection to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
