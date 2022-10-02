1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting

By: News 9

One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

OCPD said they are still looking for the suspect in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.