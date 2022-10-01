1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition In McClain County Crash

By: News 9

-

One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 9:21 a.m. near West Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell, Okla.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP.

One of the drivers, Cherie Hudson, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

OHP said the driver of the other vehicle, Timothy McPherson, 64, was transported to OU Health in critical condition with head, arm, leg, and trunk injuries.

This is a developing story.



