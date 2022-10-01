New Program Provides Period Products For Mid-Del Students

-

A new partnership here in Oklahoma is addressing period poverty in Mid Del Schools.

Mid Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Midwest City to provide free period products to students throughout the district. They said this program is the first one in the state.

Mid Del Public Schools said they started to notice period poverty in their classrooms about eight years ago.

“We found out that students could miss between one to three days per month. Students that don't have access to period products just weren't coming to school,” Lindse Barks said.

Teachers saw the issue firsthand.

“It took a lot of time out of class just to get one period product to use,” Danielle Taylor said.

Del City Teachers Angel McCollister and Danielle Taylor started to keep period products in their desks but wanted to do more.

“It was kind of a mess for them, and we really wanted to take care of our girls,” McCollister said.

In several Del City High School bathrooms there are baskets filled with everything you need to pack a feminine care kit.

“It's kind of changed the culture of our building where our girls are scared to talk about it,” Taylor said.

Seeing the success, the Mid Del Public Schools Foundation wanted to spread the wealth. The district partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony to put period dispensers in more than 200 bathrooms in all Mid Del Public Schools.

“When period products are in bathrooms it's an immediate impact. Students are excited and that makes me excited,” Barks said.

Elementary Schools have pads while middle and high school students have pads and tampons in the dispensers, all for free.

Mid-Del Public Schools said several districts in Oklahoma and other states have reached about starting a program like this for their students.



