Tracking Tuesday's severe storms across Oklahoma

By: Graham Dowers

News 9 Storm Trackers and Meteorologists are monitoring severe storms as the tornado threat increases through the afternoon on Tuesday.

A6:45: Over 6,000 people are without power across the state.

6:40 p.m.: A Tornado Warning for Pontotoc County until 7:30 p.m.

6::30: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Murray County until 7:15 p.m.

6:20 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Garvin, Pontotoc and Seminole counties until 7 p.m.

5:45 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Garvin and Murray Counties until 6:30 p.m.

5:35 p.m.: A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carter, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Stephens County until 10 p.m.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible. Strong and fast-moving tornadoes are also possible.

A tornado warning has been issued for Lincoln, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Logan, Kay, Noble, and Grant Counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across the state.

5:24 p.m. Heavy traffic and flooded roads were reported near Flood Avenue and Tecumseh Road in Norman

>> Storm activity brings flooding and rotating cloud base to Norman

4:56 p.m. A tornado warning has been issued for Lincoln County.

4:44 p.m. Tom is near 59th and Anderson Road, looking north, where rotation is visible in a wall cloud. He says those in Choctaw should take safety precautions.

4:37 p.m. Pastrano is in SE OKC and the rotation in the wall cloud he is following has tightened.

4:31 p.m. A weakly rotating wall cloud was spotted in southeast Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon, though storm trackers say it is unlikely to produce a tornado.

>> Wall cloud observed in southeast Oklahoma City with weak rotation

4:23 p.m. Sirens are being sounded at Tinker AFB.

4:21 p.m. Tornado warnings have been issued for Cleveland and Oklahoma Counties until 5 p.m.

4:13 p.m. Brandon Welles is tracking storms around Perry, Oklahoma, where a tornado has been confirmed to touch down.

>> Confirmed tornado reported near Perry

4:07 p.m. Tornado confirmed to have touched down north of Perry.

3:54 p.m. A tornado warning has been issued for Noble County.

3:40 p.m. A developing hook echo was observed over Newcastle during a storm producing 50 mph winds and pea-sized hail. The storm's structure began to change, a sign that can precede intensification, and movement was directed toward Norman and Moore. Wind velocity was not yet severe, but the hook formation suggested a possible lowering and further development.

