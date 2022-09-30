Competency Hearing For Benjamin Cole Scheduled For Friday


Friday, September 30th 2022, 4:33 am

By: News 9


A competency hearing will determine whether Benjamin Cole is fit to be put to death as part of his sentence for his role in killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002.

Lawyers for Cole said he iss not mentally competent to be executed later this month.

However, Attorney General John O'Connor disagrees, citing a July previous competency hearing where Cole was deemed fit.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to reject his plea for clemency.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 30th, 2022

September 30th, 2022

September 30th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 30th, 2022

September 30th, 2022

September 30th, 2022

September 30th, 2022