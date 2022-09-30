Competency Hearing For Benjamin Cole Scheduled For Friday

Friday, September 30th 2022, 4:33 am
A competency hearing will determine whether Benjamin Cole is fit to be put to death as part of his sentence for his role in killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002.
Lawyers for Cole said he iss not mentally competent to be executed later this month.
However, Attorney General John O'Connor disagrees, citing a July previous competency hearing where Cole was deemed fit.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to reject his plea for clemency.
