WATCH: Procession Held For OCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke


Thursday, September 29th 2022, 1:47 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of a Thursday afternoon procession held for a fallen OCPD officer.

Authorities identified the officer as Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke.

While driving northbound on Interstate 44 in southwest OKC, police said Burke's vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle head-on that swerved and leapt over a guardrail.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early-Morning Crash On I-44

OCPD said the procession began at the medical examiner's office before it ended at a funeral home near Northwest 39th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022