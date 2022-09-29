WATCH: Procession Held For OCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke

By: News 9

-

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of a Thursday afternoon procession held for a fallen OCPD officer.

Authorities identified the officer as Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke.

While driving northbound on Interstate 44 in southwest OKC, police said Burke's vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle head-on that swerved and leapt over a guardrail.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early-Morning Crash On I-44

OCPD said the procession began at the medical examiner's office before it ended at a funeral home near Northwest 39th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.