Amazon Announces Pay Increase For Warehouse, Transportation Workers

Thursday, September 29th 2022, 10:22 am
Amazon has announced they are raising its average starting pay for warehouse and transportation workers.
Starting pay will now be more than $19 an hour.
The change comes as the company faces a tight labor market ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Starting next month, frontline workers will earn between $16 and $26 an hour.
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022