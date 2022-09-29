Amazon Announces Pay Increase For Warehouse, Transportation Workers


Thursday, September 29th 2022, 10:22 am

By: News 9


Amazon has announced they are raising its average starting pay for warehouse and transportation workers.

Starting pay will now be more than $19 an hour.

The change comes as the company faces a tight labor market ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Starting next month, frontline workers will earn between $16 and $26 an hour.
