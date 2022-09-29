DEA Seizing Fentanyl As Part Of 'One Pill Can Kill' Initiative

By: News 9

DEA Seizing Fentanyl Doses As Part Of 'One Pill Can Kill' Initiative

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seizes 36 million lethal doses of fentanyl in less than 4 months, according to the Department of Justice.

The DEA said between the end of May and the beginning of September, agents seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of the drug.

The administration also warned parents to be on the lookout for drugs which look like candy, in order to better protect children.

For more information on the DEA initiative, click here.




