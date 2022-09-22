DEA Warns Parents About Candy-Colored Fentanyl Targeted At Children

By: News 9

The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about drug dealers targeting children with candy-colored fentanyl.

One side is stamped with the letter M and 30 on the other side.

Officers also seized powdered blocks that looked like sidewalk chalk.

They said dealers are using the designs to target kids.

The DEA said parents need to talk to their child, make sure they don't take anything from a friend and the only prescription they should take is if a doctor prescribes them one.



