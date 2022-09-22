DEA Warns Parents About Candy-Colored Fentanyl Targeted At Children


Thursday, September 22nd 2022, 9:34 am

By: News 9


The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about drug dealers targeting children with candy-colored fentanyl.

One side is stamped with the letter M and 30 on the other side.

Officers also seized powdered blocks that looked like sidewalk chalk.

They said dealers are using the designs to target kids.

The DEA said parents need to talk to their child, make sure they don't take anything from a friend and the only prescription they should take is if a doctor prescribes them one.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022