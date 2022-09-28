Metropolitan Library System Addresses Signs Urging Voters To Shut Them Down

-

The Metropolitan Library System clapping back after signs popped up urging folks to vote for their shutdown come November.

“The library is not on the ballot at all November 8th. We have no idea where this came from,” Angel Suhrstedt said.

The sign also promotes a book burning party following the general election.

“We can have a book reading party that will be just great,” Suhrstedt said.

Suhrstedt with the Metropolitan Library System said the confusing message isn't even true.

“That's not what we are here for. We're here to give everybody a chance to read what they want when they want. People need to see people that are different than them. Learn about people that are different than them,” Suhrstedt said.

News 9 reached out to the Facebook page mentioned on the flyer. The party tells us they are a group of parents, aiming to protect children from any library carrying banned books.

“If you're trying to LGBTQIA off of the shelves because you are afraid of the information your child would learn from them, you're not recognizing the fact that there's probably plenty of LGBTQIA kids in that class learning alongside your child,” Suhrstedt said.

“News 9 picked up a sample ballot from the Oklahoma County Election Board and there's no mention of closing libraries. The book burning party tells me they're referring to the superintendent race,” Suhrstedt said.

“A parent may have more success taking up an issue with a book with a school library than they would with a public library,” Suhrstedt said.

Suhrstedt said the Metropolitan Libraries cater to everyone adding it would be a huge loss for the community if they closed.

“Lots of people don't have space or money to have a ton of books at home or you know a ton of tech equipment,” Suhrstedt said.



