Sassy Mama: OKC Greek Festival

By: News 9

-

Cooking expert Sassy Mama gives us a look at Oklahoma City's Greek Festival.





Beef & Pasta Casserole recipe





Ingredients

Поттою (Pastitsio I)

Nula Stamatis

Casserole Filling:

1 lb. ground beef

1 lg. onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (8-oz.) can tomato sauce

½ c. water

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 1b. elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

½ c. grated Parmesan cheese





Crema Sauce - Directions

In a skillet, cook beef, onion and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

Stir in tomato sauce, water and seasonings. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine macaroni, egg, and Parmesan cheese; set aside.

In a greased 3-quart baking dish, spread half of the macaroni mixture. Spread the beef mixture over the macaroni.

Top with remaining macaroni mixture. Pour Crema Sauce over the top.

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 45 to 50 minutes or until bubbly and heated through. Let stand five minutes before serving. It serves 12.





Crema Sauce - Ingredients

¼ c. butter or margarine

¼ c. all-purpose flour

¾ tsp. ground cinnamon

3 c. milk

2 eggs, lightly beaten ⅓ c. grated Parmesan cheese





Directions

In a large saucepan, melt butter; stir in flour and cinnamon until smooth. Gradually add milk.

Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for two minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.

Stir a small amount of hot mixture into eggs; return all to pan. Cook and stir for two minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese.