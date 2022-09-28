Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police

By: News 9, News On 6

A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities.

Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road.

Police said they utilized K9 Rotex to conduct a free air sniff McCann's vehicle during the traffic stop.

The dog alerted officers of the odor of illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle, and police began a search.

Officers located and seized 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and $4,300 inside the vehicle.

McCann was arrested for drug trafficking, and he was transported to the City of Stillwater jail, according to police.

Police said McCann was previously arrested this year by the Stillwater Police Department on Aug. 3 and Sept. 7.

Both arrests were made in connection to him allegedly trafficking methamphetamine, according to officers.

Police said McCann was out on a $150,000 bond for the other two arrests at the time of the third arrest.

McCann is due back at the Payne County District Court on Oct. 3, 2022, police said.