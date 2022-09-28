OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment

Wednesday, September 28th 2022, 12:50 pm
Oklahoma City Police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night.
Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.
When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent with homicide.
Police said their investigation is in its early stages.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. News 9's Jennifer Pierce will have more details coming up on News 9 at 5 p.m.
