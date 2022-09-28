OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment


Wednesday, September 28th 2022, 12:50 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent with homicide.

Related: Oklahoma City Police Investigate After Man Found Dead

Police said their investigation is in its early stages.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. News 9's Jennifer Pierce will have more details coming up on News 9 at 5 p.m.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 28th, 2022

September 28th, 2022

September 28th, 2022

September 28th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022