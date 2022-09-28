Red Cross Of Oklahoma Volunteers Responding To Hurricane Ian

By: Natalie Cruz

The Red Cross of Oklahoma in collaboration with their Kansas chapter are on stand-by ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday.

More than a thousand volunteers are standing by with a plan and resources. Matt Trotter, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Kansas-Oklahoma Region, said one volunteer from Oklahoma is in Florida mapping out where Hurricane Ian will land, and researching what resources Florida residents will need.

"It is important to know where the hurricane went through and where the damaged areas are so we can look into additional resources, that will be our priority," Trotter said.

Trotter said if Oklahoma residents want to donate, make sure to check out the Red Cross website.