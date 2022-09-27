7-Year-Old Goes From Cancer Patient To Cancer Survivor

-

As summer turns to fall, 7-year-old Hannah is transitioning from cancer patient to cancer survivor.

“We knew she was sick; we just didn’t know she was that sick,” said Heather Huisenga, Hannah’s mother.

Hannah’s sickness started just a COVID hit and because doctors weren’t doing in person appointments, they initially suspected it was just a sinus infection or allergies.

“One day I sent her to daycare, and they called me after I dropped her off saying she had a one hundred- and one-degree fever, and I said well the doctors said it was just allergies,” said Huisenga.

Huisenga pressed and got her daughter in for the appointment that would turn their world upside down.

“His secretary had come up to my job and she was like, we need to talk to you about Hannah’s lab results, it’s point two leukemia,” said Huisenga.

“Hannah was diagnosed with ALL, which is the most common cancer we see here at the Jimmy Everest Center,” said Dr. Ashley Baker, Hannah’s oncologist.

“Hannah is full of spirit and joy and she’s always happy and smiling,” said Dr. Baker.

It is that joy and positivity that got Hannah through all the treatments and today with family and friends present, Hannah got to ring the bell signifying the end of her treatments.

Hannah met Shyanna while they were both undergoing treatments and it was only fitting, she showed up and surprised her chemo buddy.

“She is done with her chemotherapy, and she has no evidence of disease, so we say that she is in remission,” said Dr. Baker.

“It’s exciting. It’s a chance for her to be a kid again and get to do things that she wasn’t able to do,” said Huisenga.

Hannah will continue with regular follow up appointments, to assure the cancer doesn’t return. The family will have a big “no more chemo” celebration dinner to celebrate being cancer free.



