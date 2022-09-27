Purcell Mourns Death Of Wadley's EMS Worker


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 6:48 am

By: News 9


PURCELL, Oklahoma -

A worker for Wadley's EMS in Purcell died on Sunday, the company said.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brooklyn Carpenter," Wadley's EMS said. "Brooklyn has been a valued member of our team from the beginning of her EMS career here at Wadley’s EMS, and will be missed dearly."

So far there is no information about what caused her death.
