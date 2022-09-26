Sassy Mama: Hummus Board


Monday, September 26th 2022, 6:13 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious idea for a hummus board come to life.


Ingredients 

1 package prepared hummus (pick your flavor)

1 package naan, warmed

Lemon slices

Sliced cucumber

Cherry tomatoes

Pine nuts

Olive tapenade

Snacking sweet peppers

Fresh oregano


Directions

Smear the hummus onto a clean cutting board. Drizzle hummus with olive oil and pine nuts.

Decorate the board with the warm naan or pita crackers, lemon slices, cucumber, tomatoes and sweet peppers for dipping.
