Sassy Mama: Hummus Board

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious idea for a hummus board come to life.
Ingredients
1 package prepared hummus (pick your flavor)
1 package naan, warmed
Lemon slices
Sliced cucumber
Cherry tomatoes
Pine nuts
Olive tapenade
Snacking sweet peppers
Fresh oregano
Directions
Smear the hummus onto a clean cutting board. Drizzle hummus with olive oil and pine nuts.
Decorate the board with the warm naan or pita crackers, lemon slices, cucumber, tomatoes and sweet peppers for dipping.
