Sassy Mama: Hummus Board

By: News 9

-

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious idea for a hummus board come to life.





Ingredients

1 package prepared hummus (pick your flavor)

1 package naan, warmed

Lemon slices

Sliced cucumber

Cherry tomatoes

Pine nuts

Olive tapenade

Snacking sweet peppers

Fresh oregano





Directions

Smear the hummus onto a clean cutting board. Drizzle hummus with olive oil and pine nuts.

Decorate the board with the warm naan or pita crackers, lemon slices, cucumber, tomatoes and sweet peppers for dipping.