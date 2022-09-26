Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight

By: News 9

A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter.

Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar, who then started banging on the door and trying to fight staff.

Officers said they then got into a fight with Claire Hosterman and Caymon Severs when they started talking to the gathered crowd.

According to Stillwater Police, one of the officers involved was "severely injured and incapacitated."

Officers arrested Hosterman and Severs for assault on an officer, obstruction and public intoxication.