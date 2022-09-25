Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City


Sunday, September 25th 2022, 6:16 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day.

The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9.

The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking cover in the floor of the bucket.

Crews are now preparing to lift the large crane and the scene is drawing a crowd.

