Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City

Sunday, September 25th 2022, 6:16 pm
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day.
The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9.
The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking cover in the floor of the bucket.
Crews are now preparing to lift the large crane and the scene is drawing a crowd.
