1 Motorcyclist Killed, Crashed Into Car In SE OKC

By: News 9

-

One person was killed following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, authorities said.

Oklahoma City police said three motorcycles were driving southbound on South Shields Boulevard at a high rate of speed when a car going northbound turned left onto Southeast 39th Street.

One of the motorcyclists could not stop and crashed into the side of the car, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where they later died, according to police.

Officers said the driver and other motorcyclists were not injured.

This is a developing story.



