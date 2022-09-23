Edmond Police Motorcycle Officer Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Crash

By: News 9

Officer In Critical Condition Following Pursuit, Crash In Edmond

-

An Edmond police motorcycle officer was injured following a pursuit Friday afternoon.

The injury happened on South Boulevard near Smiling Hill Boulevard.

Officials said the officer was transported by EMSA to a local hospital in critical condition.

Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward said the officer opened his eyes as he was being loaded into the ambulance.

At least one person was handcuffed by police before they were taken into another ambulance.

The incident started as a pursuit with a suspected DUI driver who struck multiple vehicles. The driver made a U-turn and crashed into the officer.

Oklahoma City police will lead the investigation on the crash because the crash was in OKC city limits.

This is a developing story.