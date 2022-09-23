Mid-Del Schools Looking To End 'Period Poverty'

Friday, September 23rd 2022, 6:01 am
Mid-Del Schools announced a partnership with SSM Health to end period poverty by providing free period products in restrooms in schools.
The district said period poverty can lead to students missing class and falling behind academically.
The district is a part of the nationwide campaign called "Aunt Flow," which will have dispensers installed during the fall semester.
