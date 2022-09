Links Mentioned On Sept. 22, 2022

By: News 9

-

Links Mentioned during News 9's newscasts for Sept. 22, 2022.

GoFundMe Link For Family Of Teenager Killed In Dibble

The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night.

If you'd like to donate to the family of the 14-year-old, click here.