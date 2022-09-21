Sassy Mama: Vidalia Onion Bacon Jam

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a vidalia onion bacon jam.





Ingredients

1 large onion, sliced thin

1 pound bacon, cut into 1 inch cubes

½ teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

1/3 cup bourbon

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Directions

In a large dutch oven, cook the bacon till it is browned. Remove the bacon bits from the pan and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Pour the grease into a glass jar. Add 2-3 tablespoons of grease back to the pan and caramelize the onions.

Cook the onions over medium heat till they turn a nutty brown color. Be careful not to burn the onions.

Pour the bourbon, syrup and vinegar into the pan to deglaze. Use a wooden spoon to scrape the bottom and get all those tasty brown bits.

Add the bacon bacon to the pan and continue to cook for 3-5 minutes or until the liquids thicken into a syrup.

Remove the bacon mixture from the pot and place into a food processor.

Pulse 3-5 times and then place into clean mason jars.

Place lids and rings on the jars and store in the refrigerator for up to a month.