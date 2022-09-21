14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 6:17 am

By: News 9


DIBBLE, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble.

According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were unharmed.

This is a developing story.
