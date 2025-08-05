OKC man recounts facing killer moments before Arkansas couple’s murder

An Oklahoma City man told News 9 on Monday that he came face-to-face with the suspect in a brutal slaying at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas, on the same day the killing took place.

“I hit the trails about noon that day and went on an excursion up the mountain. I had a wreck and decided to come back down. This was about 12:45. I came back down the mountain, and that's when I ran into him,” said OKC resident Tony McMillan.

McMillan said the suspect wore a ball cap and gloves.

"All I saw was the bright blonde hair, and I said, 'E-bike to your right, ' and I swerved around and just missed him," McMillan recalled. “I thought how weird it was that he was dressed in all black and not in camping or hiking gear."

He said it was also strange that the suspected killer was on the mountain bike trail rather than the usual hiking path.

"I thought how weird it was that somebody would be hiking through such a rocky terrain like that."

Police said in a press conference that the killings appeared to be a “completely random event.”

McMillan pulled out and referenced a map of Devil’s Den State Park.

"He was on the mountain biking trail and the hiking trail was down here just below about 10 feet and it was a perfect place to stake out people. You could see them coming [from] both directions and so, I think that's why he was on the mountain biking trails because he could see people coming and going."

McMillan credited his late wife for saving his life.

"I asked for my wife, my guardian angel, to be with me that day. I asked her to be with me on that trip, and I kind of think that that's why I had the wreck and was forced to turn around and come back home."

Officers arrested Andrew McGann days later as he was taking steps to conceal his identity at a Springdale, Arkansas, barber shop. Police said he eventually confessed to the crime.

McGann, who lived in Arkansas at the time of the killings, had recently relocated from Oklahoma.

McGann is charged with two counts of capital murder. His arraignment is set for Aug. 25.