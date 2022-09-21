Cleveland Co. Sheriff Investigating Human Trafficking In Massage Parlor

By: News 9

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating human trafficking claims at a massage parlor.

The CCSO said a massage parlor in the county was bringing people in to perform sex acts on customers.

"We did a search warrant on the location in the middle of August of this year," CCSO Lt. John Syzmanski said. "We did locate two women who were in the business ho were being used for trafficking at that time."

Investigators said while most massage parlors are legitimate businesses, any time a complaint is filed they will look into that case.



